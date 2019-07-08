Boston Globe Obituaries
Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home
45 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
(508) 668-0154
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home
45 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Walpole, MA
Walpole, MA
View Map
CAROL I. (LAMORE) TRAVERS

TRAVERS, Carol I. (Lamore) Of Walpole, formerly of Norwood, passed peacefully on July 8th, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Edward F., Sr. Devoted mother of Maureen Sinibaldi and her husband Wayne of Florida, Joseph G. and his wife Susan of Walpole, and the late Edward, Jr. and his surviving wife Huguette, and Robert W. Travers. Cherished sister of Robert Lamore and his wife Arlene of Plymouth, and the late Patricia Robbins, Margie Stuber, Betty Connerty, and Janet Buckman. Loving "Lala" of Brenna Sinibaldi. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends. Visiting Hours will be held Thursday morning, from 9-10:30 a.m., at the Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home, 45 Common St., WALPOLE, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Blessed Sacrament Church, Walpole, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends invited. Interment at Highland Cemetery, Norwood. For directions and guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Alexander F. Thomas & Sons FH

Walpole 508-668-0154
Published in The Boston Globe on July 9, 2019
