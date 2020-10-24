1/1
CAROL J. (TUCCERI) MORTARELLI
MORTARELLI, Carol J. (Tucceri) Of Bellingham, formerly of Wellesley, October 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bruno L. Mortarelli. Loving mother of Lisa M. DiGiandomenico and her late husband Ralph of Franklin and Lori A. Sullivan and her husband Richard of Bellingham. Grandmother of Matthew and Lauren DiGiandomenico of Franklin and Derek and Megan Sullivan of Bellingham. Sister-in-law to Robert Mortarelli of Natick. Sister of Claudia Tucceri of NC and Warren Tucceri of Cambridge. A graveside service will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham, Friday, Oct. 30 at 11:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Carol's memory to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com. George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4100


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Graveside service
11:30 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
(781) 235-4100
