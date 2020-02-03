|
|
POWER, Carol J. Age 87, longtime resident of Milton, died January 31 at Cornerstone of Canton, after a period of failing health. Born in Boston, she was the beloved daughter of Francis and Ethel (Sweeney) Murdoch. She was the loving wife of the late Charles Power, and predeceased by her siblings William (Murdoch) and Lois (Wallace). Also, predeceased by her dear friend John Lowe. She is survived by several loving nieces and nephews. A graduate of Regis College, she served many years as the Nutritionist for the Daly City (CA) school system and had previously served in a similar capacity for the Archdiocese of Boston schools. She was a longtime Eucharistic Minister at St. Elizabeth Church in Milton. Per Carol's wishes, there are no Visiting Hours. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass at Saint Elizabeth Church, 350 Reedsdale Rd., Milton, on Friday, February 7 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at a later date in San Francisco. Donations in Carol's memory may be made to Paws-Ability, PO Box 6174, Ocean Isle Beach, NC 29469. For further information, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2020