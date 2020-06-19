Boston Globe Obituaries
Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
(781) 878-2112
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 23, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Bridget Church
Abington, MA
View Map
SNIGER, Carol Jean Of Abington, formerly of Halifax, Nova Scotia, passed June 16, 2020, age 76. Loving and devoted wife to John James Sniger, Jr. of Abington. Loving mother of Debra Hagerty and husband Glenn, John M. Sniger, and Susan Nash and husband Adam. Loving MeMe to Robert, A.J., Mason and Lilah.

Carol worked at the Boston Globe for 20 years and retired to fulfill her dreams of traveling the US and Canada in their motor home named Baby. Her favorite destinations were Disney Fort Wilderness, yearly trips to FL, West Coast 2X, Niagara Falls on the Canadian side, and Lancaster, NH. The trips she talked about the most were the Albuquerque Balloon Festival and seeing a nighttime Space Shuttle launch from a bridge near Cape Canaveral (the last night launch to date). Too many other destinations to list but she has seen more parts of this country and Canada in the last 13 years than anyone could dream of, 100,000 miles worth of memories. Carol enjoyed bringing her grandchildren to Santa's Village and Mountain Lake Campground. She also enjoyed watching Robert, A.J. and Mason play sports and playing endless hours of board games with Lilah. Carol also loved hosting Christmas each year.

Visitation will be held at the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, ABINGTON, Monday, June 22 from 4 to 7pm. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday at 9am in St. Bridget Church, Abington. Please go directly to St. Bridget Church. Burial will be at Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Abington. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry, 455 Plymouth St., Abington or Make a Wish at wish.org For directions and online guestbook, www.quealyandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 20, 2020
