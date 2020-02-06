|
ANDERSON, Carol K. (Emery) In Needham, of Jamaica Plain, February 4, 2020. Loving mother of Karen DiMarzio of Tewksbury, Linda DiFazio of Needham, Robin Kinsella of Dedham, Lisa Twohig of Needham and Kellie Gillis of Dedham. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM on Sunday, February 9th from 4-7pm. Relatives and friends ae kindly invited. Funeral Service in the Funeral Home on Monday morning at 11:30 am followed by interment in St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carol's name may be made to the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. Carol enjoyed reading, had a great sense of humor, and above all else, loved being a loving grandmother. For obit, directions or to share a memory of Carol, please visit www.eatonfueralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2020