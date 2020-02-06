Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
781-444-0201
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROL ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROL K. (EMERY) ANDERSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAROL K. (EMERY) ANDERSON Obituary
ANDERSON, Carol K. (Emery) In Needham, of Jamaica Plain, February 4, 2020. Loving mother of Karen DiMarzio of Tewksbury, Linda DiFazio of Needham, Robin Kinsella of Dedham, Lisa Twohig of Needham and Kellie Gillis of Dedham. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM on Sunday, February 9th from 4-7pm. Relatives and friends ae kindly invited. Funeral Service in the Funeral Home on Monday morning at 11:30 am followed by interment in St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carol's name may be made to the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. Carol enjoyed reading, had a great sense of humor, and above all else, loved being a loving grandmother. For obit, directions or to share a memory of Carol, please visit www.eatonfueralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CAROL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eaton Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -