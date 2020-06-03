|
LITTMANN, Carol Katz Age 80, of Las Vegas, passed away May 29, 2020. Carol was born December 19, 1939 in Melrose, MA to the late Julius and the late Sarah Katz. Carol worked as a bookkeeper. She was an avid dog lover and Mah Jong player. Carol is survived by her husband of almost 59 years, Michael Littmann; children Barbara (Jorge) of Las Vegas, NV, Ronald Littmann of Las Vegas, NV and Eric (Julie) Littmann of Revere, MA; daughter-in-law Monica Littmann; grandchildren Danielle, Joseph, Julie, Sarah, David, Rachael, Joshie, Jacob and Isaiah; and sister Linda (Leonard) Dercolo of Revere, MA. She was predeceased by her son Jay. Services were private, with interment in the Veteran's Cemetery in Boulder City, NV. Special thanks to Serenity Hospice for their loving care. Contributions in Carol's memory may be directed to the Dewey Animal Shelter; Las Vegas NV.
Published in The Boston Globe from June 4 to June 7, 2020