KNEE, Carol (Rosenberg) Age 81, of Winchester, formerly of Bronx, NY. Entered Eternal Rest October 2, 2019. Devoted wife and partner for nearly 60 years to Byron Knee. A graduate of Hunter College, she formerly worked as a hospital fund raiser in New York. The beloved mother of Melissa Knee and the late Dr. Debra Knee, who passed in January 2019; Carol was the cherished grandmother of her jewels Hunter, Emily and Sarah Lang, and will also be missed by their father Jonathan Lang. Loving sister of Sherry & Arnold Everitt. Dear aunt of Bruce & Kaew Everitt and their children Irwin, Carolyn and Alec Everitt. Services at Temple Shir Tikvah 34 Vine St., Winchester on Friday, October 4 at 10:00 AM. Interment in Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. Condolence calls may be following the Burial at Temple Shir Tikvah until 2PM; continuing at her late residence Saturday evening 6-9PM and Sunday 1-8PM. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes expression of sympathy in Carol's memory be made to Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, the or Winchester Hospital. For online condolences and directions go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel – Malden 1-800-982-3717
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 4, 2019