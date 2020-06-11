|
|
CALLAHAN, Carol L. (Catizone) Lifelong Revere resident, passed away with her family by her side, June 9, 2020, at the age of 78. Beloved wife of the late Gerald F. "Jerry" Callahan. Devoted mother of John J. Callahan and his wife Leah M. Cataldo of Wilmington. Cherished Nonnie of Vincent and James Callahan. Dear sister of Nicholas V. Catizone and his wife Catherine of Revere and Joan Screnci and her husband Thomas of Bartlett, NH. Loving companion of Robert Corraeo. Carol is also survived by her many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Carol graduated from Revere High School, Class of 1959. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Mary's Church. Carol loved all things in nature, enjoyed crafting and spending time with family and friends. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral Mass which will be held in St. Anthony's Church, 250 Revere Street, Revere, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery. At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Carol's name to the National Shrine of St. Jude, 205 W. Monroe Street, Chicago, IL 60606. Arrangements under the direction of Paul Buonfiglio & Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home. For guestbook, please visit
www.buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno
Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on June 12, 2020