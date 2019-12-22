Boston Globe Obituaries
CAROL L. (TARR) COX

CAROL L. (TARR) COX Obituary
COX, Carol L. (Tarr) Of Saugus, age 78, December 20. Beloved wife of William H. Cox, Jr. Loving mother of Deborah Cox of Saugus, Jennifer Sulyma & her husband William of Westwood & Cynthia Zahornasky & her husband Paul of Haverhill. Cherished grandmother of Nicole, Laura & Sarah Zahornasky. Dear sister of Catherine Tarr of Saugus and the late Marilyn Tarr Schiappa. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Thursday, 4-8 p.m. Funeral Service in St. John's Episcopal Church, corner of Central St. & Prospect St., Saugus, Friday at 10 a.m. Interment Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Donations in her memory maybe made to The Rev. Roger Nelson Scholarship Fund, c/o St. John's Episcopal Church, 8 Prospect St., Saugus, MA 01906. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 23, 2019
