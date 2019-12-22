|
COX, Carol L. (Tarr) Of Saugus, age 78, December 20. Beloved wife of William H. Cox, Jr. Loving mother of Deborah Cox of Saugus, Jennifer Sulyma & her husband William of Westwood & Cynthia Zahornasky & her husband Paul of Haverhill. Cherished grandmother of Nicole, Laura & Sarah Zahornasky. Dear sister of Catherine Tarr of Saugus and the late Marilyn Tarr Schiappa. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Thursday, 4-8 p.m. Funeral Service in St. John's Episcopal Church, corner of Central St. & Prospect St., Saugus, Friday at 10 a.m. Interment Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Donations in her memory maybe made to The Rev. Roger Nelson Scholarship Fund, c/o St. John's Episcopal Church, 8 Prospect St., Saugus, MA 01906. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 23, 2019