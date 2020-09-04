STANLEY, Carol L. Age 83 of New Port Richey FL, passed away peacefully on September 3rd, 2020 after a brief illness. Born on December 27, 1936 to John & Edith (Grillo) Lewis, she would later marry her husband and best friend Frederick Stanley, with whom she shared over 60 years of marriage. Carol spent her childhood in East Boston where she attended school and met Frederick. She would later attain her RN degree from Faulkner Nursing School, and work as a nurse at the top hospitals in Boston where she enjoyed 30+ years of employment. Carol will be remembered as a kind, driven, devout woman who took pride in her family, career and her Christian faith. Her children will recall her teachings about the value of hard work, and the importance of kindness to others. She was always one to support and care for those who have less. She was also an avid reader, having read thousands of books in her life, and she made sure to read the bible every day. Above all, she loved her children and grandchildren immensely, and will be dearly missed by all whose lives she touched. She is survived by her husband Frederick Stanley; son Joseph M. Stanley and his wife Meredith; daughter Susan C. Collins and her husband Richard; grandchildren Sean, Giuliana, Joseph, Richard & Kano; and her great- grandson Jacob. Carol will be laid to rest at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery at a later date. To view Carol's online tribute, or send flowers or condolences to the family, visit www.Phaneuf.net
. Phaneuf Funeral Home View the online memorial for Carol L. STANLEY