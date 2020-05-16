|
HENDERSON, Carol Lee Carol Lee Henderson (Hernon) of Hyde Park passed peacefully on May 14 at the age of 62. Beloved wife of Stephen A. Henderson for 42 years. Daughter of the late Joseph and Ann Hernon. Devoted mother of Kelly Kopcso and her husband David of Walpole, Francis Henderson and his wife Deletta of Dedham, Gregory Henderson and his wife Shaz of Waltham, Thomas Henderson of Hyde Park, and Michael Henderson of West Roxbury. Loving "Grammy" to Annabelle Kopcso, Avery Henderson, Lydia Mariano, Nicholas Henderson, and Sadie Henderson. Cherished sister of JoAnn Gaine and her husband John of Braintree, Joseph Hernon, Jr. and his wife Gerrianne of Norwood, Kelly Hernon of Hyde Park, Francis Hernon and his wife Mary of Norwood, Ann Josie and her husband Ross of Walpole, Douglas Hernon and his wife Deborah of Quincy, and Christen Mayfield and her husband Jesse of Anderson, South Carolina, and the late Patricia Rice and her surviving husband Willam. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Please in lieu of flowers, all donations in Carol's memory can be made to the . Visiting Hours: A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020