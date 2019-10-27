|
LEVINE, Carol Of Hull, MA, passed away on Saturday, October 26, at 76 years of age. Devoted daughter of the late Isadore & Annette (Sherman) Yackolow. Beloved wife of the late Sheldon Levine. Loving mother of Sindye Tonole & her fiancé Peter Susi of Johnston, RI and Adam Levine & his wife Lori of Cranston, RI. Cherished grandmother of Melissa & Jay Boney, Alex Tonole and Andrew Levine. Great-grandmother of Aiden Boney. Dear sister of Mark Yackolow of Hull and Donna Damon of Florida. Services at Schlossberg Family's Chapel on the Hill, 824 Washington Street, CANTON on Tuesday, October 29 at noon. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon. Memorial observances will be held at the Main Hall of The Ledges at Johnston in Johnston, RI. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the of Massachusetts, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781-828-6990 www.SchlossbergChapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 28, 2019