HARRIS, Carol Louise (McSheehy) Age 84, of Newburyport, formerly of Marblehead, passed away at Anna Jaques Hospital on May 7, 2019. She was born in Winchester on April 1, 1935, to George Patrick and Isabelle Frances Morris (Buckman) McSheehy. She grew up in Reading as the youngest of seven siblings. After graduating from Reading High School in 1952, she worked at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology while taking classes at the Vesper George School of Art in Boston. As a stewardess for Northeast Airlines, she met her first husband, Roger Guy Harris. The couple were married from 1960 to 1981, and had two sons. Carol raised her family in Marblehead, with a brief stint in Michigan. During her marriage, she and her husband started a commercial furniture business,Terra Nova Associates. After their divorce, she worked for the Marblehead Reporter and as a yacht charter broker for Lynn Jachney Charters. She retired from LJC in 1999 and moved to Newburyport, where she enjoyed gardening, reading, and her sobriety. She was predeceased by her beloved partner of 35 years, Bob Kirby, in December 2017. She is survived by her son Roger Guy Harris Jr. of Yarmouth, ME; son Justin Harris and his wife Lisa Phillips, of Amesbury; brother Jack McSheehy of Plaistow, NH; sister-in-law Janet Higgins McSheehy of New Bern, NC; and many cherished nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her devoted Sato dog, Charlie, and her granddog, Lloyd. Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Carol's Life at 11 a.m. on June 29, 2019, at Old South United Methodist Church, 6 Salem St., Reading. Memorial donations are greatly appreciated and may be made to Pettengill House, pettengillhouse.org/donate.aspx



Published in The Boston Globe on June 15, 2019