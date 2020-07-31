|
TASSEL, Carol Lynn (Rosen) Passed away peacefully on July 30, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. A 49-year resident of Sharon, Carol was an active member of the Brandeis Women's Committee and enjoyed spending time with her friends playing canasta, participating in various media groups and visiting museums. She also was an avid reader and always looked forward to her book club discussions. While not in Sharon, Carol loved traveling the globe with her beloved husband, Burton, and the two explored many countries together across the globe. Beyond all of these endeavors, Carol was a devoted wife, mother, sister and grandmother. Carol is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 58 years, Burton Tassel, son Sanford Tassel, daughter, Lainie Dodge, son-in-law Greg Dodge, and sister Jo Ann Godfrey. She was also the beloved grandmother to Ethan and Drew Tassel and Courtney Dodge. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or online at or a . Funeral services will be private. www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020