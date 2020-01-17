|
WEAVER, Carol Lynne (Homan) "Lynne" Age 72, of Washougal, WA, formerly of Wenham, MA, died on December 20, 2019, of complications from dementia. She was born in Louisville, KY in 1947, the daughter of the late Herbert Carl Homan and Laura Wright Homan, and sister of Donald Homan. She moved with her family to Whitehall, MI as a young girl, and graduated from Whitehall High School, Class of 1965, and the University of Michigan. After moving to Boston, MA, she had a career in advertising, real estate management and construction management. In 1978, she married Paul D. Weaver of Wenham, MA, and left her career to devote herself to her marriage and to her sons, Tyson, born in 1980, and Samuel, born 1987. She remained devoted to, and revered by, her family throughout the rest of her life. In 1982, she founded Lynne Weaver Antiques, which she operated for more than 30 years. She sang with Chorus North Shore for 25 years, and was an avid gardener, designing, installing and maintaining two different floral gardens in Wenham, MA. She is survived by her husband, sons, brother, and beloved daughters-in-law Jessica and Alexia, and a number of cousins. Visiting Hours: A Memorial Service will be held in the First Church in Wenham, MA at 7PM on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Donations in lieu of flowers, to Chorus North Shore, P.O. Box 281, Rockport, MA 01966.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 20, 2020