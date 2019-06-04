GRIFFIN-McCOURT, Carol M. (Bosak) Of Walpole, formerly of Hyde Park, passed peacefully on June 4th, surrounded by her loving family at the age of 68. Beloved wife of Terence McCourt (BFD) and the late Paul Griffin (BFD). Loving daughter of the late Frank and Florence Bosak. Devoted mother of Tina (Griffin) Hart of Canton, formerly of Hyde Park. Stepmother of Nicholas McCourt and Stephanie Degnan and her husband Kevin. Cherished sister of Joanne Mullen and her husband Chuck of Medfield, MaryLee Cunningham and her husband James of Brockton, Barbara Sennett and her husband Mark of Canton and the late Michael Bosak. Loving "Ma" of Mathew, Megan, and Alyssa Hart of Canton and Nicholas, Alexander and Theodore Degnan of Westford, and also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends. Funeral from the Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home, 45 Common St., WALPOLE, Saturday morning at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Jude's Church, Norfolk at 10 a.m. Visiting Hours Friday evening from 4-8 at the funeral home. Relatives and friends invited. Interment at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Carol was a longtime employee of The Bank of Boston in Hyde Park and the Medfield school system. For directions and guestbook please visit,



