CAROL M. (STONE) MIROFF


1934 - 2020
MIROFF, Carol M. (Stone) Of Lincoln, RI, formerly of Waltham. March 16, 2020. Wife of the late Harold L. Miroff. Mother of Glenn Miroff of Lincoln, RI; sister of June Bourgeois of North Attleboro, Maureen Vertefeuille of Pawtucket, RI and Kathleen Hinckley of Lincoln, RI, also survived by nieces and nephews. As a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis in the world and our community and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, her family is planning her Life Celebration Services to include Calling Hours and Mass at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, followed by Burial in Mount Feake Cemetery at a date to be announced. Memorial donations in her name may be made to , 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020
