O'KANE, Carol M. Of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6th at the Aberjona Nursing Home in Winchester. She was 74 years of age.
Born in Brighton, Carol was the loving daughter of the late George O'Kane and Henrietta (Collins) O'Kane. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Carol enjoyed watching all sports with her favorite team being the Celtics. She also enjoyed spending time at the beach, loved animals especially her cats, she loved to dance and enjoyed going out for a nice meal. She was an Executive Assistant to the CEO for Mast Industries for 20 plus years. Everyone who knew her loved her for her sweet nature.
In addition to her parents, Carol is the beloved sister of Joan Caruso and her husband Carl, John "Jack" O'Kane and his wife Carol and the late George O'Kane, Marjorie LeBlanc, Barbara Waitkevich and her surviving husband Ed, and Christine O'Kane. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends are kindly invited to gather and share memories with the family on Tuesday July 14th from 8:30 am to 9:30 am in the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (RT. 28), STONEHAM. Please adhere to the social distancing guidelines by maintaining 6 feet of separation at all times. Masks are required at all times while in the funeral home. Following the visitation a Funeral Mass Celebrating Carol's Eternal Life will be held in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St. at 10 am. Interment will take place at Ridge Wood Cemetery in North Andover.
Published in The Boston Globe from July 8 to July 11, 2020