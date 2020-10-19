LYNCH, Carol Mary (Carter) Of Burlington, Oct. 17. Beloved wife of the late Paul H. Loving mother of Brian Lynch & his significant other Cassie Winkle of Burlington and Christine Chalker of Orange, TX. Proud grandmother of Abigail & Austin Bodin. Visiting hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Thursday, Oct. 22 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Friday, Oct. 23 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. For directions, obituary, memorial video and online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
