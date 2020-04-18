|
|
BRONDER, Carol, P. Our beloved mother, Carol P. Bronder, 84, of Hopkinton, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 in the virtual embrace of her family. Born in Trenton, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Mary (Gora) and Paul Partlow, and celebrated 50 years of marriage with her loving, late, husband, Patrick J. Bronder, Sr. Carol earned her Bachelor's degree in Psychology from Lesley University in 1982, and then worked for the North Shore Council on Alcoholism as an educator and substance abuse counselor. Following that, Carol joined the fledgling Framingham Court Mediation Program, where she soon became Executive Director. For 35 years, she advocated for the increased role of mediation in the criminal justice system and in high schools, and for the mediation process as a model for healthy communication and personal relationships. She mentored countless people along the way. Carol leaves many cherished friends with whom she shared her love of fine art, literature, music, and film. She valued the Hopkinton community where she came to make her home and raise her children, and she was a loving and beloved member of the St. Mark's Parish in Southborough, MA, where she found her spiritual home. Carol is survived by her loving children, Pam Bronder-Giroux and her husband, Philip, of Malden, Michael Bronder and his wife, Mary Kate, of Andover, Tom Bronder and his wife, Leslie Collins, of Mechanicsburg, PA, Pat Bronder and his wife Deb of Florissant, MO and her son-in-law, Philip Major of Syracuse, NY. She was predeceased by her daughter, Nancy Bronder. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, Leo, Luc, Amelia, Justin, Ali, Scott, Eric, Eleanor, Noah, Morrissey and Madeline, and was predeceased by her granddaughter, Kylene. Carol was also predeceased by her treasured siblings - Jane Beres, Ronald Szary, Rita Kowalczyk, Roberta Pabers, Leland and Ted Partlow. A small Memorial Service will be held at St. Mark's Parish in Southborough. Interment will be held at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Hopkinton at a later date. A Celebration of Carol's Life will be planned at a post-Covid time. Please visit www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com to leave messages of condolences or view photos in the gallery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carol Bronder Scholarship at Carol Bronder Scholarship at Metro West Mediation Services.
View the online memorial for Carol, P. BRONDER
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020