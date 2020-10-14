1/1
CAROL P. WESSLING
WESSLING, Carol P. Carol P. Wessling of Groveland, formerly of Medford, 64, died peacefully at her home following a brief and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. A native of Boston, Carol earned her bachelor's degree at Stonehill College, her law degree at New England School of Law and her post doctoral degree at Boston University. She served the legal community and her clients for 35 years. Carol was an advocate and activist for LGBTQ rights and a defender of social justice. Carol was an avid fan of all of New England's sports teams and a dedicated supporter of women's sports at all levels. A kind, gentle, and selfless soul, she cherished the time spent with her spouse and enjoyed the company of many friends and chosen family. She adored animals, loved to travel, enjoyed good food and drink, and tending to her garden. She was a patron of the arts and generous in all ways with all people; her sense of humor and quick wit were legendary, her laughter infectious. The legion of friends, family, strays and others who passed through the beach house at Plum Island each year will miss her greatly. Carol was predeceased by her beloved grandparents, John and Yvonne O'Neill. Survived by her spouse, Eileen "Blanche" Hoff, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. Private remembrances and Celebrations of her Life will be arranged in the near future. The Twomey, LeBlanc, & Conte Funeral Home, 193 High St., NEWBURYPORT, MA 01950 is assisting Carol's family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Carol's memory to a charity or cause that was special to both you and Carol. To offer online condolences please visit www.tlcfuneralhome.com

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Twomey-LeBlanc and Conte - Newburyport
193 High Street
Newburyport, MA 01950
(978) 465-9323
