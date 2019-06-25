Home

THOMPSON, Carol Peterson Age 83, of Westborough, MA and Ocean Park, ME, and formerly of Millis, MA and Medfield, MA, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019 while surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Worcester, MA on May 15, 1936 daughter to the late Dr. Clarence and Ethel (Clarkson) Peterson.

Carol was educated through the Northfield School for Girls and earned her B.A. at Bucknell University. She loved teaching in the Medfield Public Schools. She enjoyed working at Medfield Library and volunteering for 40 years at the Leonard Morse Hospital. Her summers were spent at her beloved cottage in Ocean Park, ME where she shared with family her love of the beach.

Carol is survived by her daughters, Wendy T. McManus and her husband Tim, Susan L. Thompson and her dear partner John Pollard, as well as Linda Rittenberg, who was like a daughter to her; her grandchildren, Sarah and Adam Collins, 3 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Joan P. Bishop of North Hatley, Quebec.

She was interred by the side of her husband of 55 years, Robert W. Thompson.

Gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Carol. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 26, 2019
