|
|
BEARD, Carol R. (Cook) Of Newton, died suddenly on Tuesday, February 11th, leaving her beloved sons Forrest and Lincoln. She also leaves behind her niece & her husband Julie & Michael Martin and their children Jennifer, Kristina and Jonathan, his wife Arianna and son Aiden, as well as her nephew William Ten Eyck and his children Drew & Emma. In addition, she leaves what she called "the family of her heart" Michelle Cote, her partner Lynette Sinclair and their daughter Alana. She will rest alongside her husband Richard L. Beard and her son Robert. She was the daughter of Dr. Robert and Barbara Cook. Carol was a generous, kind person and leaves so many friends that all loved her tremendously. She had the amazing ability to always fill those who met her with a sense of being loved and valued. She made a difference in this world each and every day that she was in it. Carol devoted her life to serving others. She was a visionary advocate and tireless worker for the rights and needs of people with developmental disabilities. She started the program Understanding Handicaps in the early 1970's that still continues to help educate children in Newton about accepting those with differences. She served on numerous committees and received many awards for her constant quest to improve the lives of those who were challenged by physical and cognitive differences. In 1997, she and Dick donated their family home to the NWW Committee for Independent Living to become a group home for their twin sons. A Celebration of Carol's Life will be held at 10 am on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the United Parish of Auburndale, 64 Hancock St., where she was a longtime member. All friends and relatives are invited to the service and a reception immediately following. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pathways to Possible (formerly known as NWW), 1301 Centre St., Newton, MA 02459, The Barry L. Price Rehabilitation Center, 27 Christina St. Suite 201, Newton, MA 02461 or the Understanding Our Differences, 100 Walnut St., Newton, MA 02460. For obit, directions or to share a memory of Carol, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com Eaton and Mackay 617-244-2034 Newton Corner
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 19, 2020