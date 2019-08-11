Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
(781) 447-0170
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
First Congregational Church of Hanson
Hanson, MA
View Map
CAROL R. (REDONNET) DIXON

DIXON, Carol R. (Redonnet) Age 88, of Plymouth, formerly of East Bridgewater, passed away on August 9, 2019 after a brief illness. Beloved wife for 63 years of the late Everard N. Dixon

She is survived by brother Warren Redonnet of Sebastian, FL, and her loving children, Bradford and wife, Anna, Dixon of Bellingham, MA; Karin and husband, Jay, Huxman of Colorado Springs, CO; Shelley and husband, Robert, Dixon-Williams of Schroon Lake, NY; Lisa and husband, Myron, Winders of Plymouth, MA; and E. Delroy and wife, Linda, Dixon of Newport, ME. She is also survived by her adoring 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews across the country.

Visitation will be from 5-8pm on Wednesday, August 14, at the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St. (Rt 58 at the rotary circle) in WHITMAN. Funeral Service will be at 11am on Thursday, August 15, at the First Congregational Church of Hanson, Hanson, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Congregational Church of Hanson.

www.blanchardfc.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 12, 2019
