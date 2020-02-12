Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:00 AM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Church
Billerica, MA
More Obituaries for CAROL FINN
CAROL R. (EHEMANN) FINN

CAROL R. (EHEMANN) FINN Obituary
FINN, Carol R. (Ehemann) Of Billerica, formerly of upstate New York, Feb. 10. Beloved wife of Michael J. Finn. Loving mother of Michael A. Finn of Freedom, NH, Daniel Finn and his wife Suzanne of Scottsdale, AZ, Cheryl Arsenault and her husband James of Amherst, NH and Kathleen Souza and her husband Douglas of Westford. Dear sister of Judy Taglialatela of Spencerport, NY and Marcia Tackley of Elma, NY. Devoted grandmother of Nathan, Nicole, Heather, Shannon, David and John. Also survived by her great-granddaughter Alanna. Carol was adventurous heading to New York City right after high school, where she worked and attended the Traphagen School of Fashion. She loved entertaining family at home, at Hampton and at Mike's place in Freedom. Funeral Monday from the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, 66 Concord Rd., BILLERICA at 9 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Theresa Church, Billerica at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting Hours will be held Sunday from 1 – 4 p.m. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 13, 2020
