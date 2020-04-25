|
|
GREEN, Carol Radovsky Age 90, of Newton, passed peacefully on April 24th. She battled the effects of a devastating stroke for 27 years, while leading an independent and productive life with an infectious laugh and delightful sense of humor. She was an avid knitter despite the use of only one hand, passionate cribbage player, and hater of all things Donald Trump. In her professional career, she had a 10 year affiliation with the Boston Symphony Orchestra as the private secretary to Arthur Fiedler. She then was a highly valued executive secretary at Mclean Hospital and GTE Labs, from which she retired due to the stroke. She had a special relationship with world renowned pianist, Jean Yves Thibaudet, for which the family will remain forever grateful. She leaves a daughter Valerie and her husband Tom Gallagher of New Hampshire, a son Kenneth and his wife Laurie, of the Berkshires, and two grandchildren, Rachel Gallagher and Alexa Green. She also leaves her sister, Deborah Finn, and husband, Dr. Arthur Finn of North Carolina, loving nieces and nephews, and her dear friends Lynn Pompei, Judy Barry, and Myrna Green. Carol was predeceased by her parents H. William and Pauline (Mamie) Radovsky and her older sister, Sally Linett Ballard. A private Service will be held at a later date.
View the online memorial for Carol Radovsky GREEN
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020