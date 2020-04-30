Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROL HOLLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROL RILEY (REYNOLDS) HOLLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAROL RILEY (REYNOLDS) HOLLEY Obituary
HOLLEY, Carol Riley (Reynolds) Age 82, of Walpole, passed peacefully on April 27th. Formerly of Wellesley, Newton and Needham. Beloved and devoted wife of James Holley, who fondly called her "Bear." Carol was a loving, dedicated and wonderful mother to her daughter Kimberly Taylor and husband Dennis of Norfolk and her son Billy Riley of Newton, who were the apple of her eye. She also left behind one grandson, nieces and nephews. Her late sister was Shirley Surette. Formerly married to William Riley in 1960 of Centerville, with whom she had her two beautiful children. Because of her love of animals, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the MSPCA or local animal shelter of choice. The family will be having a Celebration of Life gathering at a later date. Details to follow. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CAROL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -