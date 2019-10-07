Boston Globe Obituaries
ROTH, Carol (Root) Of Newton, Needham and lately of Concord, died Oct. 5 of heart failure. She was 91. She is survived by her husband of 69 years Charlie; her son Chip and his wife Linda; her daughter Debbie and her husband Larry; her beloved grandchildren Kathleen, C. Jay, Robert, and Emily; her great-grandchildren Griffin, Bishop and Cade. In addition, she leaves behind her brother-in-law James Roth, her sister Charlotte Morse, and several nieces and nephews. Carol taught at the Memorial Spaulding Elementary School in Newton for 20 years. She was a graduate of Wheelock College and an avid knitter, quilter, and tennis player. She served as treasurer of the Needham Garden Club. She loved riding her bike on Cape Cod. In fact, she loved the Cape. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Rivercrest Staff Appreciation Fund, c/o New England Deaconess Association, 100 Newbury Court, Concord, MA 01742. Services are private.
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
