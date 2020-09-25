1/
CAROL S. ROBINSON
ROBINSON, Carol S. Of Dorchester, 73. Carol graduated from Montclair (NJ) High School and Connecticut College for Women. She earned a Master's degree in Library Science from Simmons College and a certificate in Copy Editing from Emerson College. She was employed as a librarian for 41 years at MIT's Barker Engineering Library. Carol was active in her neighborhood association, Putney Slope, and mentored in the Boston Public Schools in programs run by Generations and Jump Start. A passionate traveler, she especially enjoyed snorkeling wherever there were reefs. Carol was predeceased by her parents, John and Helen Robinson. She is survived by her sister, Ann C. Robinson of Chatham, MA, many good friends and her cats, Max and Maya, all of whom miss her terribly. Due to current pandemic restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If you would like to be notified personally, send a request to AnnRob56@comcast.net. Contributions in Carol's memory may be made to Emmerson Animal Hospital, Dorchester or Boston Animal Rescue League.

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
