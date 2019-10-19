|
WETHERALD, Carol S. (Simpson) Of Hingham, died October 15, 2019.
Carol was born in Steubenville, Ohio on May 20, 1943. She received her BA from Oberlin College, MA in Audiology from SUNY Geneseo, and Doctor of Audiology at the University of Florida. She was the chair of Audiology services at the Rochester Otolaryngology Group in Rochester, NY. After retirement, she was employed at Hart Hearing in Rochester, and Harbor Audiology in Punta Gorda, FL. Carol loved sailboat racing and cruising, tennis, golf, travel, music, and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Loving wife of Houghton Wetherald of Hingham. Cherished mother of Elizabeth W. Krauss of CA and Thomas H. Wetherald of Cohasset. Loving grandmother of Aiden S. Krauss and Samuel J.H. Wetherald.
Services will be private. Please see Keohane.com for online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019