Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home - Harpers Ferry
256 Halltown Rd. P. O. Box C
Harpers Ferry, WV 25425
304-724-6500
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home - Harpers Ferry
256 Halltown Rd. P. O. Box C
Harpers Ferry, WV 25425
Vigil
Sunday, Jul. 12, 2020
7:30 PM
Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home - Harpers Ferry
256 Halltown Rd. P. O. Box C
Harpers Ferry, WV 25425
Rosary
Sunday, Jul. 12, 2020
7:30 PM
Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home - Harpers Ferry
256 Halltown Rd. P. O. Box C
Harpers Ferry, WV 25425
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint James the Greater Catholic Church
49 Crosswinds Drive
Charles Town, WV
1955 - 2020
SHOTTES, Carol Age 64, of Charles Town, WV, passed away on July 7th at her residence. Born in 1955 in Woburn, MA she was the daughter of the late Harold and Emily Fraher. A graduate of Woburn High School and Boston College, she worked as a sales and marketing professional across a broad spectrum of high tech firms that included Digital Equipment Corporation, HP, Compaq, and Cisco. She was currently the Global Field Marketing Senior Manager at Vocera Communications in San Jose, CA. Carol is survived by her husband of 44 years, John, of Charles Town, WV; two sons, Paul and his wife Monique and their children Samuel and Clara, Mark and his wife Megan and their son, Ansel, and a daughter Meredith Shottes and her daughters Vivian and Maeve. She is also survived by her sisters, Louise Savage of Brewster, MA and Patricia Perkins of Myrtle Point, OR. Carol enjoyed cycling, skiing, and hiking with her family and most especially if the activity involved her grandchildren. She was a lifelong, observant Catholic and was an active parishoner in the many parishes where she resided in Massachusetts, Colorado, and Virginia. She will always be remembered for her tremendous faith in God and kindness and service to others. Carol had a wonderful way to connect with people from all walks of life. She had very close friends from all around the country. The family will receive friends at the Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home, 256 Halltown Road, HARPERS FERRY, WV on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 6-8 pm with a vigil and rosary at 7:30 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint James the Greater Catholic Church, 49 Crosswinds Drive, Charles Town, WV on Monday at 10:00 am. Interment will be Saint Peter's Cemetery in Harpers Ferry. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James Catholic Churchfor the St. Roch Outreach Ministry. We will be able to remember Carol while we continue to help those affected by the pandemic. Condolences may be expressed at www.eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on July 11, 2020
