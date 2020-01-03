|
SMITH, Carol Age 90, of Chestnut Hill, passed away January 1, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born June 11, 1929, in Boston, to Richard Burton Smith and Dorothy Tice Smith. Carol grew up in Milton, MA, and lived most of her adult life in Brookline, MA. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased in death by her brother, Richard Kent Smith and sister-in-law, Edith Harwood Smith. Carol graduated from Mount Holyoke College. She worked as a computer programmer for Harvard University, Brandeis University and Harvard Business School. She was Clerk of the Corporation for the Arlington Street Church for many years. She loved music, especially classical music. She was a member of the Boston Chapter of the American Recorder Society. She enjoyed singing in the choir of the Arlington Street Church. She was an avid fan of the Boston Red Socks and New England Patriots. She is survived by her niece, Wendy Warwick and her husband Richard Warwick of Pisgah Forest, NC, her nephew, Harwood Kent Smith and his wife Louise of Timonium, MD, a great-niece, Valerie Smith-Lopez of Baltimore, MD and a great-nephew, Gregory Kent Smith of Arizona. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. For further information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020