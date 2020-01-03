Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Services
1140 Washington Street
Dorchester, MA 02124
(617) 298-8011
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROL SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROL SMITH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAROL SMITH Obituary
SMITH, Carol Age 90, of Chestnut Hill, passed away January 1, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born June 11, 1929, in Boston, to Richard Burton Smith and Dorothy Tice Smith. Carol grew up in Milton, MA, and lived most of her adult life in Brookline, MA. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased in death by her brother, Richard Kent Smith and sister-in-law, Edith Harwood Smith. Carol graduated from Mount Holyoke College. She worked as a computer programmer for Harvard University, Brandeis University and Harvard Business School. She was Clerk of the Corporation for the Arlington Street Church for many years. She loved music, especially classical music. She was a member of the Boston Chapter of the American Recorder Society. She enjoyed singing in the choir of the Arlington Street Church. She was an avid fan of the Boston Red Socks and New England Patriots. She is survived by her niece, Wendy Warwick and her husband Richard Warwick of Pisgah Forest, NC, her nephew, Harwood Kent Smith and his wife Louise of Timonium, MD, a great-niece, Valerie Smith-Lopez of Baltimore, MD and a great-nephew, Gregory Kent Smith of Arizona. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. For further information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CAROL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -