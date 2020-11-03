1/1
CAROL (HAGAMAN) SMITH
SMITH, Carol (Hagaman) Of Harwich, died peacefully at her home on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Carol's children, Karen Doherty-Ricker, Kathie Galvin, George F. Smith, Jr., David J. Smith andthe late Bradford Smith, grandchildren and great-grandchildren consider ourselves blessed to have had her in our lives for so many years. She made us laugh without effort and loved each of us singularly and without boundaries. She was always there when we needed her the most, with love and no questions asked. Grammy Lammy described herself as a people person and every shopper will remember her greeting and gift for conversation as they entered the Harwich Stop & Shop over her 22-year career. She loved a good story, a good scotch on the rocks and New England Sports with unsurpassed passion. We will miss our beautiful, hilarious, classy, sassy, loving, Grammy Lammy. Give Brad a big hug for all of us.

Due to Covid restrictions, graveside services will be held privately in Newton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Broadreach Hospice, 390 Orleans Rd., N. Chatham, MA 02650.

Notes of comfort me be made to the family at ccgfuneralhome.com/locations/harwich

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Morris, O'Connor & Blute - Harwich
678 Main St.
Harwich, MA 02645
(508) 432-6696
