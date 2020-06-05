|
BLUMENTAL, Carol Stellar Of Westwood, formerly of Newton, passed away on June 1, 2020 at 78 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Natalie and Dr. Lawrence I. Stellar and grew up in Newton. She attended Elmira College and Boston University School of Social Work. She is survived by her beloved husband, Dr. George Blumental and will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. In addition to her husband she leaves her son David Blumental and wife Lily, son Michael Blumental, and Christin Blumental, and was the cherished grandmother of Samantha and Jasper Blumental. She was the adored sister of Amy Robinson (Dr. Michael Robinson) and Dr. Richard Stellar (Ilene). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and many cherished friends. For many years she was a clinical social worker and a Board member and volunteer at The Westwood Public Library.
Funeral and Burial are private. Donations in Carol's memory may be made to The Vernon Cancer Center, Patient Services Fund at The Newton Wellesley Hospital, 2014 Washington Street, Newton, MA 02462 or Friends of the Westwood Public Library, 660 High Street, Westwood, MA 02090. Arrangements entrusted to Neptune Cremation Service,
www.neptunecremationofma.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 6, 2020