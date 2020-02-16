|
MENDLOWITZ, Carol Susan (Luster) Of Sharon, formerly of Everett and Holbrook, MA, entered into rest on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the age of 72. Born in Winthrop, MA, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Rita (Leibovitz) Luster. Beloved wife of Irvin Mendlowitz. Devoted mother of Lisa Beall and her husband Steven, Joshua Mendlowitz and his wife Tanya and Shari Apotheker and her husband Russell. Loving sister of Mark and David Luster. Cherished grandmother of Camryn and Nathan Mendlowitz, Max Beall and Arlie and Oliver Apotheker. Funeral Services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, Canton on Tuesday, February 18th at 11:30am, followed by burial at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon. Shiva will be observed at her late residence on Tuesday immediately following burial until 7pm, and continuing Wednesday and Thursday from 3-7pm. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to , New England Chapter, 70 Walnut Street, Suite 301, Wellesley, MA 02481 or at www.lls.org/newengland Stanetsky Memorial Chapels StanetskyCanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 17, 2020