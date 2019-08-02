Boston Globe Obituaries
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
CAROL T. (PRETTI) STELLA

CAROL T. (PRETTI) STELLA Obituary
STELLA, Carol T. (Pretti) Of Hyannis, July 30. Beloved wife of the late Robert P. Stella. Devoted mother of Susan Silvestri and her husband Paul of Hyannis, Linda Stella of Mashpee, Roberta Fitzgerald and her husband Dennis of Medford, and Paul Stella and his wife Peggy of New York. Loving grandmother of 8 and loving great-grandmother of 4. Carol enjoyed birdwatching, gardening, cooking, reading and making new friends. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 441 Fellsway West, Medford at 11:30AM, on Tuesday, August 6. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend, and may visit with the family at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, from 9-11AM. Interment will be private. To leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.dellorussso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019
