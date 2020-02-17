Boston Globe Obituaries
CAROL V. (DINEEN) VARNUM

CAROL V. (DINEEN) VARNUM Obituary
VARNUM, Carol V. (Dineen) Of Milton, passed away peacefully, Sunday, February 16, 2020. Beloved wife of Kenneth M. of Milton. Daughter of the late Charles and Bernadette (Farnsworth) Dineen. Devoted mother of Judith E. Wall of Attleboro, Kenneth M. and his wife Vicky of Stoughton, Michelle M. Parks of Canton, MI and Jennifer L. Scott and her husband Robert of Plymouth. Dear sister of Joseph T. Dineen of Walpole and the late Charles, Marie, Edward, James, and Bernadette Dineen. Also survived by 12 devoted grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Thursday morning, 9 to 10:30 am. Funeral Mass will follow at St. Agatha Church, Milton, Thursday at 11 am. Interment is private. Donations may be made in her memory to the , 1661 Worcester Rd. #301, Framingham, MA 01701. For complete obituary and website, please see www.alfreddthomas.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 18, 2020
