VANTYNE, Carol (Merenda) Of Seabrook, NH, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 71 on March 14th from heart-related complications. Ironically, Carol will be remembered by her family and friends as having one of the strongest hearts. She loved her children and grandchildren deeply; they were the center of her life. She loved God with all of her heart and practiced her faith joyfully. Carol loved being around her family and friends and possessed an amazing ability to fill a room with warmth and laughter. She loved music and often would sing out a song praising the Lord to remind us all what was most important. Carol was born in Medford, MA and graduated from Melrose High School and Tufts School of Dental Hygiene. Carol lived most of her life in Wakefield, MA and in her later years, in Seabrook, NH. She was the beloved daughter of the late Delbert and Alice (Doll) Merenda. She is survived by her two devoted children, Kylee Johnson and Kenneth Vantyne, Kenneth's wife Vivienne Vantyne, five beautiful grandchildren, one adorable great-grandchild, her loving sister and brother, Christine Dovidio and Delbert Merenda and Delbert's wife Debra. Due to current restrictions, the family will announce a Memorial Service to honor Carol's life this summer. Carol was interred at a private religious service at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden, MA. Visiting Hours: None
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 20, 2020