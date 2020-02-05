|
|
GREEN, Carol Wolfson Age 82, of Boston, passed away on February 2, 2020. Devoted mother of Robin Lynne Coolen and Scott Darren Green and his wife, Tracy J. Green. Dear grandmother of Samuel Philip Green, Ryan Samuel Coolen, Rachel Jordan Green and Connor Frederick Green. Loving sister of Dennis Wolfson of Jacksonville, Florida and the late Donna Wolfson Schmidt. Carol was a devoted promoter of the arts for inner city school children and worked tirelessly with her elderly neighbors assisting them with their daily living. She will be missed by all whose lives she touched. Services and reception at the home of Tracy and Scott Green. Donations in her memory may be made to Open Door Arts, 89 South Street #101, Boston, MA 02111.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2020