CAROL (HADIDIAN) YEGHIAYAN

CAROL (HADIDIAN) YEGHIAYAN Obituary
YEGHIAYAN, Carol (Hadidian) Of Bedford, on September 11, 2019. Beloved wife of Raffi Yeghiayan. Devoted mother of Arra Yeghiayan and his wife Suzanne of NH, Sona Yeghiayan of Germany, and Sylva Yeghiayan and her husband Scott Zaleski of Westwood. Loving grandmother of Lincoln, Kendall and Cole Zaleski and Sevag, Daron and Arek Bardt. Special niece of Aurora Dillon of Watertown. Funeral Service will be held at St. James Armenian Church, 465 Mt. Auburn St., Watertown, on Monday, September 16, at 11 am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A Visitation period will be held at St. James Armenian Church prior to the Funeral Service from 9-11 am. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to St. James Armenian Church or NAASR, 395 Concord Ave., Belmont, MA 02478. For directions, guestbook and to light a candle in her memory, please visit:

giragosianfuneralhome.com Giragosian Funeral Home

617-924-0606
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019
