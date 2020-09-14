1/
CAROLANN (MARZEOTI) SMATHERS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CAROLANN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMATHERS, Carolann (Marzeoti) Of Billerica, formerly of Burlington, unexpectedly, Sept. 13. Beloved wife of Daniel E. Proud and loving mother of Ryan D. & Tyler E. of Billerica. Loving daughter of Frank & Catherine (Croce) Marzeoti of Burlington. Sister of Susan Romano & her husband Kyle of Burlington and the late Robert F. Marzeoti & his Fiancee Sandy Miserendino of Tewksbury. Aunt of Nick & Noelle Romano and Justin, Kyle & Cara Marzeoti. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Wednesday, Sept. 16, from 5-7 p.m. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. Funeral Services & Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Carolann's name may be made to the MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. For directions, obituary & memorial video, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved