SMATHERS, Carolann (Marzeoti) Of Billerica, formerly of Burlington, unexpectedly, Sept. 13. Beloved wife of Daniel E. Proud and loving mother of Ryan D. & Tyler E. of Billerica. Loving daughter of Frank & Catherine (Croce) Marzeoti of Burlington. Sister of Susan Romano & her husband Kyle of Burlington and the late Robert F. Marzeoti & his Fiancee Sandy Miserendino of Tewksbury. Aunt of Nick & Noelle Romano and Justin, Kyle & Cara Marzeoti. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Wednesday, Sept. 16, from 5-7 p.m. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. Funeral Services & Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Carolann's name may be made to the MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. For directions, obituary & memorial video, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net