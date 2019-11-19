Boston Globe Obituaries
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
ALLISON, Carole A. (Sheehan) Of Medford, formerly of Cambridge, November 17th. Beloved wife of Frederick Allison. Mother of Lynne Scinicarello and her husband Andy of Medford, Scott Allison and his wife Lisa of Billerica, Sean Allison and his wife Joanne of Dunstable and Lori Roberts and her husband Gregory of Medford. Sister of Mary Efromson of Nashua, NH, Dorothy Harvey of Watertown and the late Robert, Edward, Patricia and Paul Sheehan. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Carole was raised and educated in East Cambridge. She has been a resident of Medford for the past 34 years. For many years she worked for New England Telephone and Nynex, retiring as a Computer Programmer. Carole had a passion for genealogy, tracing her family roots and helping others do the same. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours at the Breslin Funeral Home, 610 Pleasant St., MALDEN on Thursday, November 21st from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445. www.jimmyfung.org Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 20, 2019
