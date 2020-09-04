CLEMMEY, Carole A. "Grammy" (Sturgis) Of Mansfield and Wareham, September 3, 2020. Carole leaves behind her husband Karl Clemmey, their children Karl, Jr. (Dan) and Megan (Foley) Clemmey of Mansfield, Elizabeth Clemmey of Mansfield, Michael and Karen (Boch) Clemmey of Wrentham, and William and Jeanne (Higgins) Clemmey of Mansfield. She leaves behind her wonderful grandchildren, Andrew, Benjamin and his wife Robin, Erin, Katherine and her husband John Driscoll, Bridget, Honora, Karisa, Siara, Austin, Allison, Stephen, and Brianna, and 2 great-grandchildren, Brock and Quinn. Carole also leaves behind her bother-in-law David and Jean Clemmey and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her only brother, Fran Sturgis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 8th, at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106), Mansfield. Burial will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Mansfield. Visiting Hours are omitted and, in lieu of flowers, donations in Carole's memory can be made to Massachusetts General Hospital, 55 Fruit St., Boston, MA 02114, memo for bronchiectasis and cough research. For complete obituary, please visit www.shermanjackson.com