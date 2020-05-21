|
|
DOHERTY, Carole A. (Wells) A Beautiful Soul Has Taken Flight. Our beloved mother, Carole Doherty, of Hanover, formerly of Hanson, originally from Savin Hill, returned home on May 18th, 2020. Our tears were no match for the cheers in heaven. She had a limitless capacity to love paired with incredible strength. Her beautiful smile could light up a room and made you feel as though you were the most important person in that room. Carole was the loving mother of Edward Doherty and his wife Maria of Marshfield, Thomas Doherty and his wife Kathleen of Hopkinton, Lyn Clark and her husband Michael of Middleton, and the late Michael, John, and Joseph Doherty. She leaves a daughter-in-law, Grace Doherty of Norwell, and was the cherished grandmother of Edward and Ryan, Kelly and Jack, Jordan and Jake, Meaghan, Catherine, and Erin, Caitlyn and Justin, and great-grandchildren Gavin and Liam, Jack Ryan, Violet, and Shane. Dear sister of Mary Jane McSweeney and her husband John of Hyannis, Pamela Robertson of Taunton, the late Phyllis Wells and the late Doris Curran, Carole also leaves many nieces and nephews. Carole wore many hats, but nothing could compare to the pride and joy she gave and received from being a mother and a grandmother. Home truly was her happy place. She was an incredible example of love, strength, and kindness. Each child was her favorite child and each grandchild was her favorite grandchild. Our prayer is that the abundance of beautiful memories will fill the gaping hole in our hearts. Carole was loved and respected as a nurse at the Little House Health Center in Dorchester. It was her second home and second family. She developed many lifelong friendships there and provided great care to young and old in that area. With a twinkle in those beautiful blue eyes, she would introduce herself as "Carole Doherty, the Lovely Nurse". Carole was also certified as a Smoking Cessation Counselor. She helped countless people overcome their addiction to nicotine. Carole was beloved in her community. While raising six children, she always found time to volunteer. She was a swim instructor at Malibu Beach in Savin Hill, a Den Mother for Cub Scouts, Secretary for CYO and the Boston Neighborhood Hockey league, volunteer for Savin Hill Youth Baseball and chauffeur for various sporting events or beach outings. We have lost our best friend, confidant, mentor and matriarch but for her and because of her we will remain "Noni Strong". Forever in our Hearts with God speed to His and our Brothers' awaiting arms. God bless you and keep you safe, Mom/Noni. In loving memory, and in lieu of flowers, we are establishing a scholarship fund in Carole's name at Laboure College where she was a 1984 graduate. The scholarship will be awarded annually to single moms in the nursing program. Funeral Services will be private. For online guestbook please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com MacDonald Funeral Home, Marshfield macdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020