PAYNE, Carole A. (Osborne) Of Dedham, October 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard W. Payne. Devoted mother of Lori S. Payne of Nashua, NH, Elizabeth A. Payne of Dedham, Edward A. Payne and his wife Laurie of Milllis, and the late Richard W. Payne, Jr. Grandmother of William Devin, Samantha Payne, and Amanda Payne. Great-grandmother of Mila and Logan Devin. Carole was an active member of the Squantum Alcoholic Anonymous Chapter and was a counselor at the Pine Street Inn. She loved the Cape and her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved spending time with her sponsor Claris and best friend Barbara. She will be loved and missed dearly by her children. Visitation at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Monday, Oct. 21 from 10:00am-12:00pm, followed by a Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 12:00pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carole's memory to the Pine Street Inn, 444 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 16, 2019