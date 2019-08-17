|
O'ROURKE, Carole Ann (McLean) Of Haverhill and formerly of Holliston, passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Born in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late Loretta (Lillis) and Henry F. McLean. Carole was the mother of the late Sean P. O'Rourke. She leaves behind 5 siblings as well as many nieces and nephews. Services will be held privately with family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org Arrangements are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of HOLLISTON, www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 19, 2019