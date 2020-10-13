PHOTOPOULOS, Carole Anne Smith (Paulis) Of Stoneham, MA, formerly of Cambridge, MA on October 12, 2020 after a period of declining health. Predeceased by her parents, Alfred and Marion Gonsalves. Mother of Peter Photopoulos of Stoneham, MA and Deanne Paiva of Surfside Beach, SC. Grandmother to Arianna Iappini and husband, Tim, Rachel Dampolo and husband, Jesse, and Sirena Paiva and fiance, Evan Broderick. Great-grandmother to Kai and Oli Iappini and Kian and Layla Dampolo. Funeral and burial will be private. Services under the care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of MA, QUINCY.Lydon Funeral Home



