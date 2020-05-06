Boston Globe Obituaries
CAROLE (WOLFE) BERMAN

BERMAN, Carole (Wolfe) Of Hingham, MA, entered into rest May 2, 2020, at the age of 85 after a lengthy illness. Beloved wife of Joel A. Berman, M.D. for 63 years, devoted mother to Steven Berman, M.D. (Vivian) of Allentown, PA, Lori Gans (Steven) of Newton, MA and Eric Berman (Luann) of Woodinville, WA. Loving grandmother to Chet (Lauren), Scott and Danielle Berman, Noah and Joshua Gans and Parker Berman. Dear sister of Earle Wolfe of Palm Desert, CA and the late Laurence Wolfe of Boynton Beach, FL. Carole was a graduate of Brandeis University and earned an M.A. degree at Salem State College. She taught grammar school in Cleveland, OH and geography at Daniel Webster College as well as a popular adult education course in current events for the Brandeis National Committee. She worked for decades as a Travel Consultant and was widely traveled, having visited all seven continents and more than 125 countries. Carole was a lifelong learner through the Harvard Institute for Learning in Retirement (HILR) and the Brandeis Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (BOLLI). She was a dedicated friend to the countless people whose paths she crossed throughout her life. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to Brandeis University or to the American Diabetes Association. www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020
