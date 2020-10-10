FOTINO, Carole C. Of Reading, October 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard Fotino. Devoted mother of Richard Fotino, Jr. and his wife Renee of Dunstable, Robert Fotino and his wife Karen of Stoneham, Ronald Fotino and his wife Karen of Reading, Carole Ramsay and her husband David of CO, Andrew Fotino and his wife Jeanine of Reading, Elaine Nichols and her husband Toby of NC, and the late William Fotino. She is also survived by 19 loving grandchildren, 2 loving great-grandchildren, and several sisters-in-law and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Athanasius Church, 300 Haverhill St., Reading on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, 25 Sanborn St. (corner of Woburn St.), READING on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Carole's memory to the National MS Society at www.nationalmssociety.org
