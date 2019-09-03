Boston Globe Obituaries
CAROLE C. (GREENBERG) SHORE

SHORE, Carole C. (Greenberg) Of Centerville, MA formerly of Boston, entered into rest Monday, September 2nd, 2019, at the age of 82. Beloved daughter of the late Arthur and Fae Greenberg. Beloved wife of the late Herbert Shore. Loving mother of Robin Ziino, Martin Shore, and Stephen Shore. Loving sister of the late Frank Greenberg. Loving grandmother of Rebecca Ziino-Plotke and family, Matthew Ziino and family, and Allie Hicks and family. Funeral services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Wednesday, September 4th at 10AM, followed by burial at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon, MA. Memorial observance will be held at the home of Robin Ziino on Thursday from 1PM to 3PM, Sunday from 1PM to 3PM, and Monday from 1PM to 3PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chabad Jewish Center, 745 West Main St., Hyannis, MA 02601 or at www.chabadcapecod.com Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019
